Gail Fatum

Gail R. Fatum of Frankford Township passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Homestead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was 85.

Born in Hackensack to the late Charles H. Fatum Sr. and Madeline (Dorian) Fatum, Gail lived in Morris County, where her parents owned a small golf course.

Along with her brother, Charles H. Fatum Jr., Gail worked in the family business.

She was a furniture refinisher and property owner and later was a goat farmer in Sussex County before her retirement.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com