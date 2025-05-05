Gary Woodruff

Gary N. Woodruff of Highland Lakes passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 74.

Born in Elizabeth to Ronald and Elizabeth (Wenzel) Woodruff, Gary lived in Roselle until moving to the Highland Lakes section of Vernon in 1978 after he married Patricia Brindley.

He was a supervisor at Arrow Group Industries in Haskell for 31 years before his retirement in 2018.

Gary was predeceased by his parents and three brothers; Ronald, Edward and Gene Woodruff.

He was the beloved husband of 52 years of Patricia Woodruff, loving father of Keith Woodruff (Stephanie), Jonathan Woodruff, Jennifer Woodruff, Tiffany Duncan and Robert Woodruff (Maria); and dear grandfather of Lucas, Hailey and Jason Woodruff and Charlie, Emma and Lainey Duncan.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (use 1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS). A service will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gary may be made to the Heart Success Program, 100 Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com