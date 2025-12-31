George Belcher, 90, of Vernon Township, N.J., passed away on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at Newton Memorial Hospital, just a few weeks before his 91st birthday. Born in January 1935 in Vernon Township, he was the son of the late Robert Belcher, Sr. and Ruth E. DeWitt Belcher.

One of ten children, George grew up in Sussex County, where he learned the value of hard work early in life. As a young man, he spent his summers selling vegetables from his family’s roadside stand. He later mastered the use of an ax and worked alongside his father for Asplundh Tree Service for five years, a skill that would shape much of his life.

In 1957, George began what would become a 39-year career with Jersey Central Power & Light, where he was known for his dedication and strong work ethic. Alongside his full-time work, he owned and operated Belcher’s Tree Service for three decades. His reputation for precision and expertise in tree cutting was well known throughout the area.

George’s talent with an ax extended beyond his profession. He competed at the Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, winning first place in the wood chopping contest from 1959 through 1963 and again in 1965—accomplishments he took great pride in.

In 1960, George built his first home on farmland purchased from his grandmother in the Sussex Hills section of Vernon Township. It was there that he and his wife, Janice, made a life together until retirement. The two shared a love of travel, often exploring the country in their RV campers and making frequent trips to Florida and other destinations. George was a loyal and devoted husband, and their partnership was a constant source of joy in his life.

He enjoyed the outdoors in every season—deer hunting, trapping, and coon hunting with his daughter Bonnie, often accompanied by one of his favorite coon dogs, Blue. He also took great pleasure in vegetable gardening and took pride in the harvests he grew. George was deeply proud of his children and grandchildren, and his family remained at the center of his life.

He was a volunteer for the U.S. Army National Guard Fort Drum, NY and the Pochuck Valley Fire Department.

George later built his retirement home in Lake Wallenpaupack Lake Estates, where he enjoyed boating, fishing, and golfing with friends and neighbors in the lake community. During the last year of his life, he lived with his son, Jerry and daughter-in-law, Marisol, surrounded by their care and companionship.

George was a good man with strong family values, a steady presence, and a generous spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who know him.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Belcher; his children, Bonnie (Chester) Cooper of Vernon, N.J., and Jerel (Marisol) Belcher of Wantage, N.J.; and four grandchildren, Angie Sosa of Odessa, Tex., Georgeann Belcher of Hamburg, N.J., Dale Godfrey of Sandy, UT, and Mason Godfrey of Highbridge, N.J.. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Kline of Massachusetts, and brothers, Gene Belcher of Florida, Gerald (Shelley) Belcher of Florida, and Ruth McCarthy (Bill) of Texas.

He was predeceased by his sons, Daniel and Darrell Belcher; his sisters, Marjorie Belcher and Doris (Wayne) Richards; and his brothers, Robert Belcher, Jr., Melvin Belcher, and Harold Belcher.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hounds in Pounds, Inc. at https://houndsinpounds.org.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, from 4–7 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ 07461. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Ave, Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Clove Cemetery in Wantage, NJ. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.