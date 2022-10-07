George C. Jackson, age 69, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his residence. Born in Paterson on February 8, 1953 to the late James and Harriet (Elfos) Jackson, George lived in Hawthorne, Dumont, Houston, Texas and Toms River before moving to Sussex. He had been employed by ThorLabs in Newton in the shipping and receiving department before his retirement. George was predeceased by his former wife, Joy in 2000; his wife, Mary in 2020; his step-son, Michael Smith; and his sister, Linda Geyer. He is survived by his step-children, Robert Smith, Charles Smith, Anthony DeSenzo and his wife Kori, and Michael DeSenzo; his step-daughter, Erin Smith; his brothers, James Jackson and Joseph Jackson and his wife Betty; his sister, Deborah Celentano and her son Darren; daughter-in-law, Christina DeSenzo and her husband Shaun; his brother-in-laws, John Bello and his wife Rose, Frank Bello and his wife Norma; and his sister-in-law, Laura Belfi and her husband Rick; fourteen grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his niece, Mariana Klein; and his nephew, Jeff Ledford. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com