George Mihalko of Vernon passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2025, surrounded by love and memories. He was 61.

A devoted father, brother and friend, George leaves behind a legacy of laughter and unwavering love.

Born June 10, 1964, in Passaic to George and Grace Mihalko, George spent his early years in Garfield before moving to Vernon in 1976.

He graduated from Vernon Township High School in 1982 and Glassboro State College in 1986.

He remained in the community he cherished, raising his own family in the same town that shaped him.

Affectionately known as “The Halker” by his friends, George had a larger-than-life personality.

He built a successful career as a financial adviser, working for respected firms, including Lord Abbett, WM Group, Fidelity Investments and Edward Jones. His integrity and dedication earned him the trust and admiration of both clients and colleagues.

He loved good conversation and a great meal with an even better bottle of cabernet.

He also played golf in the Crystal Springs golf league, where he recently celebrated finishing his game with a score under 100.

It was George’s spirit that truly defined him. He had a gift for lighting up any room with his quick wit, infectious laugh and endless supply of jokes. He was a magnet for joy and laughter and lived to make others smile. His presence at social gatherings made him the life of the party.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Nadine Mihalko (Adamczyk), his partner in life and with whom he shared countless cherished memories. George was a proud father to his two children, Ryan Mihalko and Alicia Mihalko, who were the light of his life. He also is survived by his sister Gina, her husband Brian and their children Liam and Kate.

George was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by his family, friends and the many lives he touched. His memory will echo in every burst of laughter he inspired and in the love he gave so freely - a legacy that will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

The family will receive guests at Ferguson Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Ct.), Vernon, on Friday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, Vernon. Interment immediately after at Glenwood Cemetery.

For directions and online condolences, please go to fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com