George Mihalko of Vernon died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. He was 83.

Son of the late George and Mary Mihalko, he was born in Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan on March 20, 1939.

He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a degree in marketing and was the vice president of Scaffolding Today in North Bergen for over 25 years. George was a well-known figure throughout the construction industry in the tri-state area.

He loved his work, finally retiring at the age of 82 due to health issues.

He lived in the McAfee section of Vernon Township for 50 years and was an active and vibrant member of the community.

George loved people and a good meal and could frequently be seen at the bars and restaurants of Warwick and Sparta sharing a tale or having a laugh with people he’d just met.

He was a family man who loved traveling with his wife, Grace, all over the world.

George was predeceased by his parents; loving wife, Grace, in 2015; and his brother, Emil.

He is survived by his children, George M. Mihalko and his wife Nadine of Vernon and Gina Fox and her husband Brian of Chatham. He has four loving grandchildren: Liam and Kate Fox and Ryan and Alicia Mihalko.

The family will receive their friends at the Ferguson Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court), Vernon, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 17 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, Vernon. Interment immediately after at Glenwood Cemetery. Repast to follow interment at Minerals Resort in the Copper Room.

