Georgette Dorber

Georgette Jeanne Dorber (nee Pouliquen) passed away peacefully at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. She was 88.

Born to Jean and Simone Pouliquen on Long Island, she spent her childhood in North Arlington.

Georgette married her high school sweetheart and raised her children there.

She retired to Long Neck Village, Millsboro, Del., before moving to Heath Village in Hackettstown in 2022 to be closer to her family.

Georgette was a secretary for the North Arlington Board of Education for many years, retiring in 1995.

She took great joy in cooking, gardening and fishing, and making many afghans and quilts for her family members.

Georgette and her husband enjoyed many years of traveling across the country in their motorhome, and both were active members of the American Legion in Millsboro.

Georgette was predeceased by her husband, Richard Dorber (2010), and her son, Richard J. Dorber (2006).

She was the devoted mother of Kathleen Rovetto (husband Stephen) of Vernon and Sharon Stires of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; loving grandmother of Keith Wortman, Daniel Stires, Nicholas Stires, Robert Stires, Allyson Rovetto, Stephen Rovetto, John Rovetto, Thomas Dorber, Brittany Dorber and David Dorber; cherished great-grandmother of 15; and dear sister of Christine Szpyhulsky (husband John) of Iselin. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Tuesday, April 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be at 6:30 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com