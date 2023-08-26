Geraldine Dollar

Geraldine “Gerry” S. Dollar passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.

Born in Waldwick to the late Alfred Weston and Amy (Cooper) Ivany, Gerry lived in Allendale before moving to Sussex County in 1967.

She had been employed by AT&T as a secretary in Bedminster before her retirement. Gerry also sold Avon Products for many years.

She was a former active member of the Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, member and past president of the Gold Finch Decorative Painting Society in Flanders, and member and past president of the Country Theater at the Garris Center in Branchville.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Alfred Ivany and William “Jack” Ivany.

Gerry is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, George F. Dollar; her son, Michael G. Dollar and his wife Renee of Wharton; her daughter, Jennifer S. Dollar of Reston, Va.; her brother, Richard Ivany and his wife Paula of Avon, Conn.; her sisters, Isabel Talia of Allendale and Sarah Sykes of Ringwood; and her two grandchildren, Gerald and Katherine.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Frankford Plains Cemetery.

Friends paid their respects to the family on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Please consider a memorial donation in Gerry’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com