Gertrude M. Curley, 94, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. Born in New York, New York, to the late Francis and Genevieve Smith, Mrs. Curley grew up in Jackson Heights, New York, and lived in Jersey City, Newark, Clark, and Toms River before recently moving to Wantage.

She was predeceased by her husband, Howard, in 2002 and her grandson, Matthew Curley, in 2011. Mrs. Curley is survived by her son Robert Curley and his wife Mary, of Menifee, California; her daughter Sharon A. Tummillo and her husband Peter, of Wantage; her grandchildren, Brian Curley and Peter, Patrick, Jonathan and Julianne Tummillo; and her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Jameson, Peter, Nathaniel, Jessica, and Jennifer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the funeral mass from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gertrude Curley’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Home Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.