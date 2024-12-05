Gilberto Goes

Gilberto P. Goes of Vernon passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 63.

Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to Alcides Antonio Filho and Benedita Pereira De Sousa, Gilberto moved to the United States in 1996.

He was a self-employed general contractor specializing in cable systems.

Gilberto was a member of Holy Trinity R.C. Church of Newark and a member of the choir.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah A. Torres; his children, Gilberto P. De Goes Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va., Guilherme D. De Goes, Giovanna D. De Goes of Newark, Caroline A. Torres of Vernon, Maria Luiza A. Torres of Vernon and Diogo A. Torres of Vernon; his brother, Paulo De Gois of Woodridge; his sisters, Sebastiana P. De Gois, Josino Pereira Sobrinho, Claudio Pereira De Gois and Cathia M. De Gois; and his two grandchildren, Layla and Elijah.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 207 Adams St., Newark. Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com