Gina Coppola

Gina Marie (Garrera) Coppola of Wantage passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Newton Medical Center after a long illness. She was 57.

Born in Newton, Gina grew up in Sussex, graduating from High Point Regional High School. She had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

She was active in the family’s limousine service, Viking Limousine, for many years.

Gina enjoyed spending time at the Shore with her family and cooking meals for everyone. She loved her Yorkies.

She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur V. Coppola Sr., on May 6, 2022.

Gina is survived by her parents, Edward and Bonnie L. (Dunn) Garrera; her daughter, Alisha Constantinacos, her husband Nick and their son Marshall of Wantage; her son, Berry Rouse of Wantage; her brothers, Eddie Garrera of Greenville, N.Y., and Dave Garrera of Wantage; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, March 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, with memorial services immediately following at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gina’s name to Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461 or to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

