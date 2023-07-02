Gladys L. Kaytes, a beacon of love and compassion, peacefully passed away on June 27, 2023, in Warwick, NY, surrounded by her devoted family. With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of a remarkable woman whose presence enriched the lives of all who knew her. She was 89 years old.

Born on Sept. 16, 1933, in Clifton, NJ, Gladys was the beloved daughter of George and Naomi Moreland (nee Haupt). Her journey through life was marked by unwavering devotion to her family, unwavering faith, and an unwavering commitment to spreading kindness to everyone she encountered.

Gladys embarked on her role as a loving wife and nurturing mother in Paterson and later North Haledon, NJ. As a dedicated stay-at-home Supermom, she not only raised her own children but also co-owned a modestly priced clothing store with her daughter Eileen. Their business provided affordable clothing to countless local families, exemplifying Gladys’ deep-rooted desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

In New Jersey, Gladys was an active member of her church community, wholeheartedly engaging in various committees and serving in esteemed positions within the Ladies Auxiliary. Her commitment to service continued when she moved to Warwick, NY, alongside her cherished husband, Leo. Together, they were instrumental in founding St. Ignatius in Florida, NY, where Gladys devoted her time and energy as an active member and dedicated volunteer.

Her altruistic nature extended beyond the church as Gladys wholeheartedly served as a member and past president of the Saint Anthony’s Community Hospital Auxiliary. She also lent her support to numerous fundraising committees for the Winslow Therapeutic Riding Center, contributing to the well-being of the community she held so dear. Gladys’ legacy will forever be remembered as one of faith, compassion, and boundless generosity. Her loving acts of kindness and unwavering devotion served as an inspiration to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, leaving an indelible imprint on their hearts.

Gladys cherished her time with family, and her love enveloped each and every one of them. For three decades, she and her beloved husband, Leo, enjoyed the sunshine and warmth of Fort Myers, FL, creating treasured memories during their snow-birding adventures. An avid reader with a zest for life, Gladys embraced road trips to the casino, delighted in bowling and golfing, and eagerly accepted the challenge of a good puzzle. In the kitchen, her culinary talents shone as she prepared Middle Eastern dishes, joyfully nourishing her extended family. Among her delightful creations, her baklava held a special place, crafted with love and cherished by many as a favorite holiday gift.

The impact of Gladys’ gentle spirit and infectious warmth was profound, as evidenced by the countless lives she touched. Those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with her couldn’t help but be captivated by her genuine kindness, unwavering love, and boundless compassion. In our hearts, we are certain that she was an angel sent from the heavens to uplift and enrich our world. May her memory be eternal.

Gladys leaves behind her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, Leo Kaytes, and her children: Adele VanHaste and her husband, William of Vernon, NJ; Eileen Padham and her husband, Michael; Deborah Thiessen; Sharon Vandenbos and her husband, Mark; and son Leo Kaytes and his wife, Karen, all of Warwick. Her enduring legacy continues through her 16 grandchildren: Heather Ruxton and her husband, Steven; Kenneth VanHaste; Brittany Pfaffenberger and her husband, Frank; Jennifer Padham; Melissa Padham-Maass and her husband, Paul; Michael Padham and his wife, Ivy; Jeffrey Padham and his fiancée, Kimberly; Jason Thiessen and his wife, Alexandra; Stephen Thiessen and his wife, Alena; Christopher Thiessen and his wife, Christine; Stephanie Thiessen; Daniel Vandenbos; Joseph Vandenbos; Nicholas Vandenbos and his girlfriend. Nicole; Kristen Kaytes; and Matthew Kaytes. Additionally, she leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren who will forever be touched by her legacy.

Visitation to celebrate Gladys’ remarkable life took place on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, located at 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Funeral Service honoring her life and legacy was held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church, 75 N. Main St., Florida, NY, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Gladys’ memory to the Warwick Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 organizations that align with her spirit of compassion and benevolence.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the compassionate professionals at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To share your condolences and pay tribute to Gladys’ remarkable life, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.