Gloria Weigold

Gloria Ann Weigold (nee Billera) of Hardyston passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at Victoria Mews Assisted Living in Boonton.

Born to Leonard and Rose Billera in the Bronx, she lived in River Edge before moving to Crystal Springs in Hardyston 27 years ago.

A woman ahead of her time, Gloria was a bookkeeper at Burns and Roe in Oradell for many years before retiring in 1996. She loved working and was known as “the boss.”

She loved balancing her checkbook and was a prudent saver, which helped contribute to her and Kenny’s 35-plus-year retirement.

Gloria was generous to a fault with her family. She was available anytime to babysit and always had the best snacks. She and her husband never missed a Christmas pageant, dance recital, soccer game, or track and field meet.

She loved picking up her granddaughters from school and was popular at the school office. She attended every graduation and special event for her granddaughters and was overjoyed to celebrate two of their weddings.

Gloria had many infamous quotes, funny one-liners, unique opinions and superstitions. She was truly remembered by anyone she met.

She was a parishioner at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Franklin, and a member of the Columbiettes and the Hardyston Senior Citizens.

In her retirement, she enjoyed walking and reading, especially Amish love stories and murder mysteries; trips to Sit n’ Chat Diner; and shopping. In her younger years, she enjoyed tennis and bowling.

Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth J. Weigold (2022), and her brother, Richard Billera.

She was the devoted mother of Karen Hitscherich and her husband, Michael, of Vernon; loving grandmother of Elyse Hitscherich and her husband, Paul Nichilo Jr. of Rutherford, Dr. Pamela Hitscherich and her husband, F. Joseph Corradi IV, of Nutley, and Alanna Hitscherich and her boyfriend, Joseph Bierwirth, of New York City. She also was the cherished great-grandmother of Henry Oliver Corradi, and dear sister-in-law of Helene Billera of Irvine, Calif. She was survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Tuesday, Jan. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral from the funeral home will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3. A Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Franklin, will begin at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta.

Memorial gifts to the Hardyston Township Fire Department would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com