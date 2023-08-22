Gloria Wyman

Gloria Frances (Fairfield) Wyman, 97, of Englewood passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the New Jersey Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater, where she had been a resident since October 2011.

Born in Englewood on Sept. 11, 1925, Gloria was raised in Englewood and graduated from Dwight Morrow High School. Until her move to Bridgewater, she was a lifelong resident of Englewood.

She was the fourth child and only daughter of Leroy F. and Anna H. (Mušek) Fairfield.

On July 17, 1948, she married her teenage sweetheart, Robert William Wyman, and together they had two sons. In her own words to her sons, “After my death, just know, my life has been full and wonderful, especially with your dad ... .”

She most enjoyed the family’s summer vacations with their speedboat in Maine and the couple’s many vacation trips overseas.

They were also active square dancers for more than 25 years and served as presidents of three clubs. They danced in the Hawaiian Islands, England, Scotland, Germany, Norway and Sweden, representing the United States.

Gloria and Robert were active in local Masonic organizations and since 1950, Gloria has been a very active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, including at the Tenakill Chapter in Tenafly, where she served as the Worthy Matron.

She was also active in the Demarest Garden Club, where she was a past president; the Englewood Women’s Club; and the Tenafly Senior Center.

For many years, she was the art teacher at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood.

Gloria enjoyed socializing, and she was known for her costumed appearances as a clown and a scarecrow.

Gloria and Robert also enjoyed riding motorcycles together.

She was a member of the Clinton Avenue Reformed Church in Bergenfield and was a past president of their Women’s Guild.

Gloria was predeceased by her father in 1969, her mother in 1985, her husband in 1997, and her second son, Guy Fairfield Wyman, in 2014. She was also predeceased by her three brothers: Leroy Jr., Robert and William Fairfield.

Gloria is survived by her son, Chris Wyman, and his wife, Agatha, of Highland Lakes. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Suzanne Wyman of Willow Grove, Pa., and Guy and Suzanne’s children, son Michael Wyman of Philadelphia, and two daughters, Cara Marchant and her husband Ross and their son Carter James of Arnold, Md., and Molly Wyman of Willow Grove, Pa. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation at the Barrett Leber Funeral Home in Tenafly on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with a Memorial Service beginning at 3 p.m. Internment of Gloria’s ashes along with those of her husband, Robert, will be at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus in a private ceremony for family members and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Francis Wyman Association, c/o Mrs. Virginia Mucciaccio, 14 Thompson St,, Dedham, MA 02026-4911.

