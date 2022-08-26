Grace Lewin, a longtime resident of Highland Lakes, died at home on August 26, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. Grace battled multiple myeloma for many years, and fought through her treatments with determination and an ever-optimistic spirit. She is survived by her sweetheart, dearest friend and husband of 45 years, Sam Lewin, and their three children, Suzy McCotter of Highland Lakes, NJ, Paul Schwarz of Scituate, Massachusetts, and Becky O’Donnell of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania; their respective spouses, Keith McCotter, Beth Schwarz and Brian O’Donnell; and seven grandchildren, Ryan and Will McCotter, Jackson Schwarz, Marley Schwarz and Max Schwarz, and John and Kelly O’Donnell.

Grace was the oldest of 12 children. The Magee Family summered at Highland Lakes throughout her youth. She is survived by five brothers (Bill Magee of Norfolk, Virginia, Mike Magee of West Hartford, Connecticut, Jack Magee of Los Angeles, California, Chris Magee of Potomac, Maryland; and Steve Magee of Exeter, New Hampshire) and four sisters (Pat Jaksha of Tucson, Arizona, Kathy Sands of NY, NY, Sue Ross of Highland Lakes, NJ, and Annbeth Lattimer of Bluffton, South Carolina) and 39 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Dan Magee, her sister Mary Magee and her parents, Bill and Grace Magee. She is also survived by her devoted and loving sister-in-law Martha Lewin of Highland Lakes, NJ.

Born on May 27, 1943, Grace was raised in Fort Lee, NJ, graduated from The Academy of the Holy Angels and went on to graduate from Immaculata University. She began her career in information technology with Equitable Life Insurance in 1965, just as computers were being introduced to the workforce. A lover of math from the start, she excelled in this career, eventually opening her own firm, GML Consulting, where she served as president until she retired in 2018.

Grace was an avid volunteer, serving as a board member and president of the Vernon Township Board of Education from 1981 to 1991, helping the Highland Lakes swim team in many capacities, and working with Highland Lakes management to create a groundbreaking member and property management system, which enabled the tracking of ownership, production of volunteer lists, financial account management, and many other related systems, ultimately saving club members hundreds of thousands of dollars over its 30+ years of operation. In 2009, she and two friends took on the responsibility of co-chairing a new event designed to raise funds for Highland Lake members in need of assistance. The HL Community Yard Sale continues to this day with the assistance of over a hundred volunteers, a reality that always made Grace beam. She was also a member of Warwick Valley Country Club in Warwick, NY, and wintered in Country Creek in Estero, Florida, for many years where she had many friends.

Perhaps Grace’s greatest gift was her ability to welcome people with open arms. She was always eager to meet new friends, and hear new ideas. It was in her nature to give people the benefit of the doubt and she genuinely enjoyed gatherings of all kinds. Her door was open and she welcomed family and friends alike to walk right in. Grace intuitively built a sense of community wherever she went. Anyone who knew her certainly felt that warmth.

A celebration of her life is planned for September 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Highland Lakes Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in Grace’s name go to the Highland Lakes Goodwill Fund or the Multiple Myeloma Division of the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center. Private cremation services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.