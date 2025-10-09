Grace Van Leuven passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 86.

Born in Jersey City to Robert and Mabel (Renn) Fell, Grace lived in West New York for most of her life until she moved to Lake Hopatcong in 2004, then to Vernon in 2021.

She had been employed as a customer service representative for Time-Warner Cable in Palisades Park for 18 years, retiring in 2004.

She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Sparta.

Besides her parents, Grace was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Dunn.

She is survived by her son, Thomas G. Van Leuven of Vernon, his wife Theresa, and three granddaughters, Sydney, Dayna and Sophia, and her son, Sean Van Leuven of North Bergen, his significant other Helena Cunat and son Matthew.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday, Oct. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com