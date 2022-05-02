Gregory Lee Sciscoe, 67 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Born to Austin and Marjorie Sciscoe in Bedford, Ind., he was raised in Indiana and then moved to East Brunswick, N.J., and then to the Barry Lakes section of Vernon Twp., N.J., 9 years ago.

Gregory served with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and some time after. He worked as a Bio Medical Engineer for Beckman-Coulter for 30 years retiring in 2015. Gregory was a member of the Warwick V.F.W. Post # 4662, he was a certified judge for Kansas City BBQ and a founding member of the Crossfire Car Club. Gregory was an accomplished chef especially BBQ.

Gregory is predeceased by a sister, Camille May and is the beloved husband for 31 years of Eileen Sciscoe (nee Kokozczynski). Devoted father of Tanya Lynn Melczer and her husband, David of Howell, NJ and Austin Dean Sciscoe and his wife, Latifa of East Brunswick, NJ. Loving grandfather of Stephanie Melczer, Jazlyn Sciscoe and Jackson Gregory Sciscoe. Dear brother of Tracy Lee Sciscoe and his wife, Cheryl of Spencer, Ind., Krysty Tyra and her husband, Steve of Coal City, Ind. and Leeanne Wilcoxson and her husband, Keith of Eureka, Mo. Cherished by many nieces and nephews.

Private cremation services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. A Celebration of Gregory’s Life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts to the Warwick V.F.W. Post # 4662, www.warwickvfw.org would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com