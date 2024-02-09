Gus Schetting of Wantage passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He was 63.

He proved his immeasurable strength and perseverance throughout his short but ravaging battle with cancer.

Gus was born on April 11, 1960, to Doris and William (Bill) Schetting.

As a child, he loved hunting, trapping and sleeping out in the woods. He also enjoyed building and working on his stock car.

He attended Hamburg Public School and graduated from Vo Tech’s weld shop.

Gus worked at Mark Auto Body and Hardin Service. He took a position at Great Gorge as a mechanic. He very quickly became their welder, for Great Gorge/Action Park/Mountain Creek, taking on every challenge and never knowing failure.

He was self-employed for many years, taking so much pride in every part he worked on, which all were completed perfectly. There wasn’t anything that could be brought to him to fix/make/fabricate that he couldn’t do.

Gus loved being a dad for his daughter, Amy, and enjoyed working with her, snowmobiling and spending every moment he could with her.

He enjoyed watching sprintcar races, cooking on his fire pit, and watching the night sky and the resident flying squirrels that came gliding into their backyard.

Gus loved all of the dogs he had over the years, always having a shadow behind him wherever he went.

He was more than happy to share his blackcaps, flowers from his yard or homemade jam. Gus took so much pride in everything he did. He was such a loving, caring, appreciative and wonderful husband and father.

He and Mari were married and did everything together; she became his help in any home projects and also in business. They enjoyed the simple things in life, being parents, and each other.

Gus is survived by his life partner of 50 years, Mari Schetting; his daughter, Amy Schetting, who had the best dad in the whole world, and her significant other, Hunter Holt, who has become a business partner of Gus as well; and his brothers Mike Schetting and Chris Schetting.

Gus was predeceased by his mother, Doris Schetting; father, William “Bill” Schetting; and his brothers Jeff Schetting and Steve Schetting.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 pm. Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please consider a memorial donation in Gus’ memory to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com