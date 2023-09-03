Gwenn Montagnino

Gwenn M. Montagnino of Wantage peacefully passed away on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at her residence. She was 52.

Born in Dover to Ronald and Madeline (Gioia) Montagnino, Gwenn had lived in Barryville, N.Y., before recently moving to Wantage with her sister.

She had worked in the nutrition field and had been the office manager of All Better Central in Milford, Pa.

Gwenn was predeceased by her mother, Madeline (Gioia) Montagnino.

She is survived by her sister, Theresa Montagnino of Wantage; her brothers, Sean Quinn and his wife Michelle of Deptford and Brian Quinn of Florida; her father, Ronald Montagnino of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, Sept. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gwenn’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com