Harold Grossman of Wantage passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. He was 68.

Born to the late Frances and Harry Grossman, he grew up in Lyndhurst.

He worked for many years in the printing business before becoming a union construction laborer.

Harold loved a good joke and enjoyed making others laugh. He enjoyed music, fishing, gardening, the outdoors, World War II history and working with his hands.

His greatest joy was time spent with his family, making memories.

Harold is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sue Ann. He was the devoted father to his son, Mitchell Grossman and his wife Ashley of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; his daughter, Jessica (Grossman) Burgess and her husband John of Andover; and his son, Ethan Grossman and his wife Camilla of Newton. He also was a Pa-Pa to his six beautiful grandchildren, whom he cherished dearly: Eliana, Colton, Adeline, Lilyan, Leo and Dora.

