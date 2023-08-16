Harold Pollard

Harold D. Pollard passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at his residence. He was 80.

Born in Newton to the late Harold H. Pollard and Mildred E. (Slater) Pollard, Harold graduated from Sussex High School in 1962 and lived in Sussex all of his life.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was an active member of the American Legion Post 301 in Belvidere.

Harold was employed by Ames Rubber as an inspector for 30 years before his retirement.

He had a love for artwork and enjoyed creating his own pieces and had a small business named Pollards Art.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex and recently was attending the Sussex United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Edith (Lazier) Pollard; his son, Harold of Sussex; his daughter, Tina Pollard of Sussex; his brothers, Raymond L. Pollard and his wife Sharon of Texas and Henry P. Pollard and his wife Josephine of Ohio; his sister, Debbie J. Snook and her husband Jeffrey of Branchville; his four grandchildren, Alicia Pollard and Frances, Irene and Jacob Smith; and his great-grandson, Damian.

A funeral was held Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment followed at Clove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Harold’s memory to the American Legion Post 301, 122 Greenwich St., Belvidere, NJ 07823.

