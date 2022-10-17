Harold W. “Buddy” Haggerty, 97 years old, passed away peacefully with his family at his side at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville, NJ on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born to Harold and Mabel Haggerty in Wantage Twp., NJ, he has been a lifelong resident of Sussex, NJ.

Buddy was a self employed bulldozer operator and also a substitute bus driver for High Point Regional High School. He was a member of Birchy Brook Gun Club in PA and an exempt member and 1955 Fire Chief of Beemerville Fire Department. Buddy loved hunting and trapping and enjoyed hunting at the farms in NY and NJ. He was a Life Member of the NRA.

Harold is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Mildred and 2 brothers, Joseph and Donald and is the dear brother of Wendall and his wife, Linda and Carolyn Armstrong. Cherished by many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ was Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Beemerville Cemetery, Wantage Twp., NJ at 11 a.m. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com