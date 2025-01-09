Harry Valentine Jr. of Yulan, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at his residence. He was 70.

Born and raised in Sussex to Harry Valentine, Sr. and Dorothy (Glover) Valentine, Harry moved to Yulan in 1992.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

Harry was employed by Robert Green Chevrolet in Monticello in the truck division as a mechanic before his retirement.

He was predeceased by his siblings, George Lozier, Clifford Lozier, Ronald Lozier and Betty Lozier.

Harry is survived by his wife, Martha (Rice); his daughter, Amber Vaglica and her husband Sean of Utah; his sister, Linda of Arkansas; his six grandchildren, Gabriel, Sophia, Matteo, Gianno, Domenico and Elysa; and several nieces and nephews.

Inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com