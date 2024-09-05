Helen Brincka of Wantage passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, after a long and debilitating illness. She was 95.

She was born in Passaic on the Fourth of July 1929 to Carpatho-Rusyn immigrant parents, the late John and Julia (Bacha) Stefanik.

She lived in Passaic until moving in 1973 to Sussex County, where she lived for more than 50 years.

After her graduation from Passaic High School in 1947, Helen was employed as a secretary at Hoffmann-LaRoche in Nutley for several years. She returned to the workforce at Selected Risks Insurance Co. in Branchville, then retired nearly 20 years later.

A caring mother and dutiful homemaker, Helen is survived by her loving family: son, Frank Alan Brincka of Wantage; daughter, Julie Beth Gural and her husband, Roman, of Columbia, N.J., and her granddaughter, Alexandra Lily Brincka of New York City.

She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Frank Brincka, in 2012 and her brother, John Stefanik Jr., in 1986.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 200 Third St., Passaic, on Monday, Sept. 9 with burial in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Saddle Brook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or to Saints Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 200 Third Street, Passaic, NJ 07055.

