Helen Schweizer passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Middletown, N.Y. She was 93.

Born and raised in Yonkers, N.Y., to the late Havriyel and Mary (Worobel) Sywyk, Helen lived in Rockland County before moving to Middletown.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Wantage, where she also sang in the choir and was known for her sweet voice and was loved by her church family.

She was very energetic and rode a bicycle until her mid-80s. She was an active member of the Middletown Senior Center and participated in the many activities they offered.

Helen loved the beauty that flowers offered to everyone and spent her spare time reading and working on puzzles.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Wallace Pishtey, and her son Sergei.

She is survived by her son, Wallace Pishtey and his wife Christine of Wurtsboro, N.Y.; her brother, Dimitri Sywyk of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; and her two granddaughters, Amanda and Alexa.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, May 10 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 102 Route 284, Wantage. A funeral will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Russian Orthodox Convent Cemetery, 100 Smith Road, Nanuet, N.Y.

Please consider memorial donations in Helen Schweizer’s name to the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.PinkelFuneralHome.com