Henrietta Sytsema

Henrietta “Henny” Sytsema was called to rest in the loving arms of Jesus on Nov. 8, 2024, and now lives in His eternal glory. She was 80.

Born on Jan. 25, 1944, in Wynterp, the Netherlands, Henny immigrated to the United States with her family in 1953, seeking the promise of the American Dream.

She graduated from Eastern Christian High School in North Haledon in 1961.

Soon after, Henny married her beloved husband, Casey Sytsema, and together they built a life on the family farm in Wantage.

In August 2024, they celebrated 60 years of marriage, a testament to their enduring love and partnership.

After successfully raising her four children, Henny began a fulfilling career at SCARC, where she worked in various roles and eventually retired from the Human Resources Department after 20 years. Her work at SCARC allowed her to connect with many people, broadening her experiences and enriching her life.

A longtime member of Sussex Christian Reformed Church, Henny was a faithful servant of Christ; she loved Jesus with all her heart and found strength and peace in her relationship with Him.

A lover of hymns, she found joy in singing songs of faith that reflected her deep love for the Lord.

She was a devoted supporter of Sussex Christian School, where her children, some of her siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren attended. Her commitment to the school reflected her deep love for education and her strong belief in the importance of faith-based learning.

Henny and Casey shared a love for travel, often exploring the country together in their fifth-wheel camper.

She was also passionate about cooking, baking and entertaining, always eager to host family and friends.

As a gardener, she found joy in tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, where she could connect with nature and create beauty.

Henny was the devoted mother of four children: Richard (and wife Kim) of Wantage, Kristen DeVries (and husband Phil) of Holland, Mich., Sharon Morris (and husband Jon) of Wantage, and Don (and wife Lisa) of Mount Pleasant, Mich. Henny was also a cherished grandmother to 14 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to five great-grandchildren. She was one of 12 siblings and is survived by her sisters Wilma VanderAkker, Janet Borgdorff, Jaltina Kehr and Dot Kuperus and her brothers Pete and Myles Kuperus.

Visiting will take place at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, Sussex, from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. A memorial service to celebrate Henny’s life will be Wednesday, Nov. 13 at noon at Sussex Christian Reformed Church, where family and friends will gather to honor her memory. There will be a private family burial.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sussex Christian School, 51 Unionville Ave., Sussex, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com