Henry J. Phillips, age 81, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at his residence. Born in Newark, Mr. Phillips grew up in South Orange and moved to Frankford Township 42 years ago. He had served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Mr. Phillips had been employed as a manager for Prudential Insurance in Rockaway before his retirement.

He enjoyed hunting with his dog, “Rollo,” hiking and while his children were growing up, was active in coaching many of their teams. Mr. Phillips is survived by his son, Christopher H. Phillips and his wife Deborah of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; his daughters, Michelle Stricchiola and her husband James of Whippany, and Karen Phillips and her husband David Thoma of Wantage; and his grandchildren, Luke, Katelyn, Braedan, Cuyler, and Kennedy.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Bevens Cemetery in Sandyston. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.