Henry Moed

Henry E. Moed of Wantage passed away on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at his residence while surrounded by his devoted family. He was 98.

Born and raised in the Bronx to the late Louis and Cecelia (Mayer) Moed, Henry served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He lived in Long Island and retired to Florida before moving to Sussex County 12 years ago.

Henry had been vice president of Mott Haven Truck Parts in the Bronx before retiring.

Besides being a dedicated family man, he owned trotters and loved jazz and dancing and singing. He was an avid golfer and bird watcher.

Later in life, he enjoyed sitting in the sun watching all the birds with his dogs, London and Carmel by the Sea.

Besides his parents, Henry was predeceased by his wife, Bernice, and his sister, Judith Greenberg.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Moed and her wife Terry Gross of Elk, Calif., and Debra Moed-Wehnke and her husband Vic of Wantage.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com