Henry Francis Ohl of Vernon passed away peacefully at Morristown Medical Center on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was 81.

Born to Henry F. and Elizabeth Ohl in the Bronx, he had lived in Clifton before moving to the Scenic Lakes section of Vernon 50 years ago.

Henry served with the U.S. Army, then worked for 40 years as a sheet metal mechanic for Local 25 in Carlstadt, retiring in 2002.

Henry enjoyed traveling in the RV, hunting, shooting, motorcycle rides and camping. He took great joy in spending time with his family and friends.

Henry was predeceased by his brother Robert Ohl (2021).

He was the beloved husband for 58 years of Karen Ohl (nee Donkersloot) of Vernon; devoted father of Monica Rome of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Ryan Ohl and his wife Linda of Raleigh, N.C.; loving grandfather of Zakkery, Samantha, Austin, Baeden and Matthew; dear brother of Richard Ohl of Blairstown; and uncle to several nieces and a nephew.

The family will receive their family and friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Sunday, April 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. Cremation is private.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the Vernon Township Animal Control or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family.

