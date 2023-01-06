Herbert Kiefer Sr., a resident of Sussex, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He was 93.

Born in Millburn to the late William Kiefer Sr. and Adelaide (Rau) Kiefer, Herb lived in East Orange before moving to Sussex County in 1969.

He served in the Unites States Army during the Korean War.

Mr. Kiefer was predeceased by his wife, Joan Kiefer. He is survived by his children, Herbert Kiefer Jr., Deborah Gould, Lorie Harris, Mark Kiefer, Erin Kiefer and Micheal Kiefer; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his brother, Donald Kiefer; and his sister, Florence Mercer.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com