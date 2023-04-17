Herman ‘Bud’ Flood IV

Herman “Bud” K. Flood IV was taken to heaven at the tender age of 8 on April 12, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa.

Bud was born, and for the most part, raised in Sussex County, where he thrived as a son, brother, cousin and friend.

Many things can describe Bud, but it will never be able to capture his burst of personality when he was joking around or provoke the genuine feeling of love he had for all the people in his life. It will never capture the essence of who he was. He always had a light radiating around him.

Bud was curious, joyful and loved getting into mischief. You could say he was a handful, only he was the innocent kind; the kind of mischief you knew came from a kind soul. A playful big brother. A doting son to all his parents. A warm-hearted soul. A best friend.

Bud had a thirst for knowledge, especially when it meant he was going to spend time and learn from someone he loved. Playing any role he saw fit. Mechanic. Chef. Student of the Month. Motorcyclist.

He was a child, our little boy. So he loved what most children love - to play. A Lego architect. A football player. Singer. Daredevil. Guitarist. Batman enthusiast.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Herman “Butch” K. Flood Jr.

Bud is survived by father, Herman K. Flood III of Wantage; his mother, Brandee Grieco of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; his foster parents, Dora Wasson and her husband, Wilbur, of Hamburg; his brothers, Ryder and Gunnar; his sisters, Averie, Destinee and Everlee; his paternal grandmother, Veronica “Ronnie” Flood of Wantage; his maternal grandfather, Angelo Grieco; his paternal aunts, Veronica “Aunt Sid,” Cortney and Shelby; his maternal uncles, Thomas, Joshua, AJ and Chandler; and many cousins and friends.

A funeral will be held at noon Tuesday, April 18 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Internment to immediately follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Repast to follow at the American Legion in Franklin.

Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in memory of Bud to the Hackerman-Patz House, Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, 1260 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, PA 18105 or to the Lehigh Valley Hospital PICU, Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105.

