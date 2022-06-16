Isabel Hoose Van Warner, 96, passed away August 25, 2021, in Bradenton, Fl. after a brief illness. Born January 13, 1925, in the small Adirondacks village of Duane, NY, Isabel grew up on a farm in Virgil, NY. Her warm, friendly nature brought a smile to everyone she came in contact with, and she leaves behind friends from everywhere she lived and worked.

After graduating from Virgil High School, Isabel went on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Syracuse University. She became a New York State primary school teacher and spent most of her career in Moravia, NY, where she retired from teaching as the district’s reading coordinator in 1980. Moving to Greenville, S.C., she began new careers as both a real estate agent and tax preparer. She continued to work in various professions into her ‘70s, and was a fixture in the community theater scene, acting in and helping support various productions. Around 2000, Isabel returned north to live near a son in Vernon, N.J. Here she remained active well into her ‘80s through numerous volunteer activities and groups, including the Sparta Women’s Club.

In 2017, Isabel relocated to Bradenton, Fl., but hardly slowed down despite hitting her 90th birthday. In her assisted living facility, she founded a writer’s group, a drama group, and was known by residents and staff for her energy and cheerful disposition that many described as “lighting up the room.” Before becoming ill, she had been actively writing, including converting her late brother Robert’s letters home during WWII into a book, providing rare, behind the scenes glimpse into the life of a soldier in the war’s European theater.

Isabel is survived by her three children, Joanne Peterson, of Rotonda West, Fl., Rick Van Warner (Maria), of Winter Park, Fl., and Ron Van Warner of Sparta, N.J.; seven grandchildren, Peter, Ryan, Chris, Richard, Robert, Julia, and Justin; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, including several generations of her late brother Walter Hoose’s family. Isabel was predeceased by her parents, Alva and Ethel Hoose, her brothers Walter and Robert (killed in action during WWII), sister Alice Hoose Patterson, and son-in-law Carl Peterson.

A brief, memorial graveside service will be held on June 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., at the Virgil Cemetery in Virgil, NY, where her parents, brother Robert and numerous other relatives are interred.

To share memories, please visit: weremember.com/isabel-hoose-van-warner/8h5n/memories.