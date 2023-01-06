Isabelle Jurczyszyn of Wantage passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 70.

Born and raised in Newark to the late Vincent and Anna Rose (Cicchina) Cimbraro, Isabelle had lived in Sussex County for the past 38 years.

She was a nurse’s assistant in the pediatric department at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Isabelle is survived by her husband, James Keane; her sons, Vinnie Jurczyszyn of Wantage and Jimmy Keane of Summit; her daughter, Vicky Jurczyszyn and her fiancé Angel of Wantage; her brother, Tony Cimbaro of Louisiana; and her granddaughter, Danielle Jurczyszyn.

A funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Mt. Salem Cemetery in Wantage. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 2 to 5 pm. Sunday, Jan. 8 at the funeral home.

