Ivan Vasileski of Wantage peacefully passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 83.

Born in Struga, Macedonia, to Jordan and Maria (Kostoska) Matlijoski, Ivan came to the United States in 1968 and lived in Paterson before moving to Wantage.

He was employed by Como Textile Prints in Paterson for 30 years before he retired in 2008.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Naumka Vasileski, on Sept. 27, 2008.

He is survived by his cherished sons, Orce and Zlate; his loving sisters, Lekta and her husband Stefan and Elica and her husband Pete; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Deckertown-Union Cemetery in Wantage. Funeral services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com