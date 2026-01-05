James DeGregorio

James S. DeGregorio, age 61, of Ocean City, Maryland, formerly of Clifton, New Jersey passed away peacefully the morning of Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, at his home. He was a self-employed contractor for many years and could build just about anything. He was a life-long loyal New York Yankees and Miami Dolphins fan and an avid listener of The Charlie Daniel’s Band. James is survived by his cherished daughter, Monica and her fiancé Davante Jackson and his grandchildren, Mariah Joan and Malcolm James Jackson. He was the loving brother to Frank DeGregorio and his wife Angela, Cheryl Mitrione and her husband Chris, and Carol McEvoy and her husband Pat. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Gwendolyn Kidd; his parents, Cosmo and Shirley DeGregorio; and his loving step-mom, Patricia DeGregorio.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex with funeral services at 11 a.m.. Interment will immediately follow at Clove Cemetery in Wantage. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com