James Hill

James Palmer Hill of Vernon went home to the Lord on Dec. 28, 2024.

He was born, raised and educated in Jersey City. He attended Sacred Heart grammar school, Snyder High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Jersey City State College. He later earned a master’s in the art of teaching from Mary Grove College.

Jim’s teaching career spanned more than 40 years in the Jersey City and Vernon Township school districts. He earned several accolades while teaching, including being a multiple inductee as a “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers” in 2000 and 2004.

One of Jim’s other great passions was running. He was an accomplished track athlete in both high school and college.

When his running days were over, Jim could often be found at Vernon Township High School during track season, watching a meet with his stopwatch in hand.

His love of sports also extended to his love of Notre Dame football.

Jim was passionate about music; he was a disc jockey and completed a course in radio broadcasting at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting in 1975.

He enjoyed being an MC at many private events as well as many years of Vernon school dances.

Jim was a member of the NEA, NJEA, Kappa Delta Phi fraternity and Emmaus Men’s Group; a founding member of St. Francis de Sales Parish; and a devoted friend of Bill W.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Arleen; daughter, Meghan; son, James Henry and his wife, Kit; granddaughter, Daisy; brother, William and his wife, Bernadette; and nieces, Joanna Early, Karen Hill and Kristin Hill.

He was predeceased by his parents, Veronica and James; in-laws, Henry and Ofelia; and brother-in-law, Michael.

Visitation will be at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Vernon on Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, with a Mass immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish.

Private cremation services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

Information and condolences may be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com