James Smith

James P. Smith of Lake Wallkill (Vernon) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Newton Medical Center surrounded by his family.

He was born in Jersey City to the late Lester and Johanna Smith (Spade).

Jim graduated from St, Cecilia High School in Englewood and Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree in business.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, spending 17 months in Karlsrue, Germany.

He was then employed for 31 years with IBM in the real estate and construction division.

After his retirement from IBM, he worked for five years with the Shorenstein Real Estate Management Co. in New York City.

Beyond his family, Jim enjoyed volunteering at Lake Wallkill in various functions on the management committee as well as any project around the lake that involved concrete.

Jim was an avid sports fan of his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In 2023, he was inducted into the Vernon Township High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his work as a founder of the Viking Booster Club.

Jim was also a regular on the local golf courses with a group of friends that shared his love of the game.

Jim and his wife, Pat, enjoyed spending time in Hawaii for more than 20 years, splitting their visits between Maui and Kauai with their treasured friends.

He was married to his wife, Patricia (Woods) Smith, for 59 years before her passing in 2018.

He was predeceased by his daughter Donna Marie; his sister Marie LeFurge; his brothers, the Rev. Betrand L. Smith O.Carm and George Smith; his sisters-in-law Cecilia (Woods) Parise, Ann Woods and Marjorie (Behr) Smith; and his brothers-in-law John Woods, Augie Puca and Howard LeFurge.

He is survived by his children, Bob and wife Janet, Tom and wife Nancy, Kerry and husband Fred Mayer, Dave and wife Elise, and Jim and wife Michele; his sister Geraldine Laiacona; his sisters in-laws Therese (Woods) Costello and Mary (Woods) Puca; his brothers-in-law Gerald Costello and John Parise; 15 grandchildren, Darrell Ann and husband Kyle Matson, Meredith and husband Stephen Siefert, Emily Smith, Taylor Smith, Darby and husband Ryan Rubega, Madalyn Smith, Sara Mayer, Ryan Mayer, Hannah, Jack, Ella and Chris Smith, Megan and husband Paul Brooks Jr., and Heather and Adam Smith; two great-grandchildren, Bodie Miles Matson and Charli Jordan Rubega; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was April 15 at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Francis de Sales RC Church on April 16, with interment following at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Viking Club, 17 Wallkill Drive, Sussex, NJ 07461 to continue Jim’s support of high school athletes in Vernon.