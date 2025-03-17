James Theiller

James T. Theiller of Wantage passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Hackensack University Medical Center. He was 61.

Born in Paterson to Jim and Patricia (Terhune) Theiller, James grew up in Wayne and graduated from Passaic County Tech.

He moved to the Highland Lakes section of Vernon in the 1980s and more recently lived in Wantage.

He had been employed by D&M Auto Body in Rockaway as an auto body technician.

James loved cars and took pride in his 1969 Corvette.

He enjoyed traveling the Caribbean, tending to his koi pond and plants, grilling and shooting guns. He had a knack of winning many concert tickets from radio stations.

James will be most remembered by his fun and loving personality and always being a jokester.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Vysotsky; his daughters, Jessica Anne Patrick and her husband Tom of Wantage, Kelly Marie Castner and her husband Cody of Stillwater, Lori Christine Theiller and her fiance Ryan of Wantage, and Jamie Lynn Foy and her husband Patrick of Sandyston; his parents, Jim and Patricia Theiller of Hamburg; his sister, Michelle Banghard, her husband Dan and their children Kayla and Jayden of Highland Lakes; and four grandchildren, Bradley Samuel and Gracey Mae Castner, Flora Rose Foy and Addalyn Anne Patrick.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

A celebration of James’ life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in James T. Theiller’s memory to MSK (Memorial Sloan Kettering) Cancer Center in Montvale, 225 Summit Ave., Montvale, NJ 07645.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com