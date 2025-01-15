Jane Dunstan

Jane M. Dunstan of Wantage peacefully passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at her residence with her loving husband by her side. She was 72.

Born in Sussex to Theodore and Dorothy (Roveda) Margarum, Jane was a lifelong resident of the area, where she was known for her warm heart and commitment to both her family and community.

She graduated from High Point Regional High School in 1970 and went on to earn her associate’s degree from Brandywine College.

Jane dedicated herself to working at Dr. Farhad Idjadi’s office in Sussex for several years and eventually retired from Newton Hospital as a financial counselor.

She was a member of the Sussex Woman’s Club and was involved in its many activities and fundraising events.

After retirement, she loved to spend time with her family; especially her grandchildren.

Jane is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Richard E. Dunstan; her two daughters, Erin Siipola and her husband Jeff of Wantage and Ashlee Haggerty and her husband Devin of Branchburg; her brother, Ford Margarum and his wife Mary of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and her grandchildren, Mason and Emma Haggerty and Logan Siipola.

A funeral will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in memory of Jane M. Dunstan.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com