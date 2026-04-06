Janet S. Trudeau (nee Simmons), 82 years of age, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2026, after a long but courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Janet was born on Feb. 6, 1944 in Franklin, N.J., to the late Roland T. and Doris Simmons (nee Mitchell). She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William D. Trudeau, and children, Mark of Hardyston, N.J., and Beth Sprigman (CJ) of Mickleton, N.J. Janet loved her role as “Gram” to Jenna and Erica Sprigman.

Janet is predeceased by her brother, Lee M. Simmons and her brother-in-law, William B. Shoemaker. She is predeceased by her in-laws, William C. and Betty Trudeau. They all were a special part of Janet’s life for so many years.

She is survived also by her sister Karen J. Shoemaker of Palm Coast, FL, in-laws Lynne M. Simmons of Wentzville, MO, Ronald and Carol Trudeau of Barrington, IL, Doreen and Craig Anderson of Kamuela, HI, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Janet grew up in Hardyston Twp, N.J., and graduated from Franklin High School in 1961, where she met the love of her life, Bill. They were married in 1966 after she attended Churchman Business School in Easton, Pa., Janet worked at several jobs before her most important job began - that of a mother. Bill and Janet moved to Vermont for one year, then returned home to build the home she resided in until her passing. Together Janet and Bill purchased and ran Headley Lumber Inc. for 52 years. They opened another location in Stockholm, N.J., called Headley Hardware and Janet was the site manager for 20 years. Janet continued to work at Headley Lumber until the time of her passing.

As a young girl, Janet was involved in 4H, Marching band, and raised Seeing Eye dogs for the center in Morristown, N.J. In her adult years, Janet was actively involved with her children’s activities and also enjoyed spending time with her extended family. Family was everything to her, and she was blessed to be surrounded by this strong network of people. Janet was deeply involved in the Hamburg Presbyterian Church for many years, holding multiple leadership positions. Of note, she was a 4th generation member of that congregation. Janet also enjoyed baking, cooking, and caring for her home. She also served as the Hardyston Twp Board of Health Secretary and the Registrar of Vital Statistics.

Janet was diagnosed 18 years ago with Parkinson’s Disease, but she did not let it define her. She persevered with strength, resiliency, and determination, all the while never complaining. Her bravery was truly remarkable.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 11am at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

Following the service, Janet will be interred beside her parents at North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston Twp., NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Janet S. Trudeau to the following organizations, so they may help others with their health needs: Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.give.michaeljfox.org/donate; or to: Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org; or to: Newton Medical Center Foundation, https://atlantichealth.mylegacygift.org/contact-us .

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.