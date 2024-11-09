Jason Lepera

Jason D. Lepera of Wantage passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at his residence. He was 45.

Born in Westwood, Jason lived in Bergenfield, then Dumont during his early years. He moved to Highland Lakes in February 1994 and graduated from Sussex County Technical High School in 1998.

Jason was a dedicated worker and was employed as a haul truck driver at Stavola/Beaver Run Quarry for the past 20 years.

He loved listening to music; especially his all-time favorite bands, the Doors, Beatles and Pink Floyd. Jason had an incredible talent for remastering music albums and would make them sound better. He just finished a project on Saturday and that will be his final masterpiece.

He was also a talented sculptor and liked to use his creativity building Legos.

His biggest passion since high school was to make stop-motion movies.

Jason met his loving wife, Corina Lanemann, in high school and they became best of friends during that time. They started to date in 2008 and have been married for the past 12 years.

He is also survived by his sons, Collin J. Lepera of Port Jervis, N.Y., and Phillip L. Lepera of Wantage; his mother, Sandra O’Keefe of Vernon; his father, Albert Lepera of Unadilla, N.Y.; his brother, Albie Lepera; and his sister, Kelly Velez of Wantage.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

The family is planning to have a Celebration of Jason’s life in the future. Please check the funeral home website for updates.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com