Jasper Peter VanHorn, Jr., 68, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Born to Jasper P. VanHorn, Sr. and Helen VanGorden in Sussex, NJ, he had lived in Hamburg, NJ, before moving to the Stockholm section of Hardyston Township, NJ, 42 years ago.

Jasper served with the United States Navy and then worked for Ames Rubber in Hamburg, Ford Motor Company, Dick’s Auto Body and Beaver Lake Auto in Stockholm, NJ, the Byram Bus Company and most recently was an auto body mechanic for Longwood Motors in Stockholm, NJ. A former fire chief and exempt member of the Hardyston Township Fire Department, Jasper also enjoyed fishing, hunting, the outdoors, country music and time with family. He loved God, country and family.

Jasper is predeceased by a daughter, Casey Lynn VanHorn (2003), and two sisters, Kathy Gould (1990) and Laurie VanHorn. He was the beloved husband for 50 years of Barbara VanHorn (nee Peer) of Stockholm, NJ. He was the devoted father of Kenneth VanHorn of Dingman’s Ferry, Penn.; Jennifer Jenkins and her husband, Damon, of Franklin, NJ; Billie Jo Smith and her husband, Rudy, of Vernon, NJ; Burton VanHorn and Jacqui Uchitel of Stockholm, NJ; Darcy Ammacher and Henry Santana, of Hurst, TX; and Jackie VanHorn and her fiancée, Geidi Munoz, of Stockholm, NJ. He was cherished by 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and the dear brother of Jean Lazier of Vernon, NJ; Louise Guest of Sussex, NJ; Jeff VanGorden of Sussex, NJ; John VanGorden of Penn.; and Mary Beth Meyers of Ohio. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, NJ, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hardyston Twp. Fire Dept. Service will be at 7:15 p.m. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. Cremation is private. Information and condolences can be found at fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.