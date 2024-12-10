Jean Carolyn Holodinski, 84, of Vernon passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon.

Jean was born and raised in Glenwood.

She graduated from Hamburg High School, Class of 1959.

After years of being a dedicated mother and homemaker, she returned to the workforce as a glazier and salesclerk for Warwick Glass and Crystal, where she worked for 15 years.

Jean then worked as a certified medical assistant for 25 years for an internist in Warwick before retiring in 2019.

Dedicated to community service, Jean was a longtime member of the Vernon Township Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

She was true lover of the outdoors who found fulfillment in nature and enjoyed tending to her gardens.

She embraced every opportunity to explore new places through travel with family and friends.

Her competitive spirit shone through during family game nights, where her quick wit and love for friendly competition brought joy to all.

Jean was an avid participant in water aerobics where she formed close bonds with her exercise community.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Peter M. Holodinski; her mother, Florence (Decker) Romaine; her father, Harold Romaine; her stepmother, Priscilla (Green) Romaine; and her siblings Janet Hills, Marion Ferguson and Judy Cherry.

She is survived by her daughters, Lori Nerkowski and husband Jeff and Jennifer Smith and husband Steve; her grandsons, Hunter and Tanner Smith; her siblings, Gloria Bigelow and Harold “Russ” Romaine Jr.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.

Memorial donations can be made in Jean’s memory to the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860.

Condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com