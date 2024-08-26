Jean Hovey

Jean E. Hovey of Sussex went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at her residence. She was 94.

Born in Hamburg to the late Mathias and Alice (White) Henderson, Jean had lived in Sussex County all of her life.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

She, along with her late husband, Austin, was a devoted lifelong Wesleyan Methodist member.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Austin E. Hovey, on Nov. 13, 2014; her grandson John Austin Hovey on Aug. 24, 2023; and her son-in-law Donald Davis on Sept. 17, 2022.

She is survived by her son, John Hovey and his wife Jeanette of Westtown, N.Y.; her two daughters, Judy Davis and Cindy Cecconello and her husband Terry, all of Slate Hill, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Candace Hovey Gale, Jesse Cecconello, and Brian and Steven Davis; her great-grandchildren, Paige, Christopher, Joshua and his wife Caysi, Justin, Ty, Khloe and Landon; her great-great-grandchildren, Kindal, Mason, Piper, Elizabeth, Cecile, Brantley, Chrystian and Brayden; and her late grandson’s wife, Colleen Hovey of Westtown, N.Y.

Private cremation services were held at the convenience of the family.

