Jean T. Jadotte, 73, passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center with his loving family at his side.

Born on Feb. 15, 1952, in Haiti to the late Tervius and Prisilla Jadotte, Jean lived a life defined by faith, devotion to family, and dedication to his profession. He married his beloved Rose (Elie) Jadotte, in 1977, and together they shared 49 wonderful years of marriage. In 1987, Jean proudly became a United States citizen. He and Rose settled in Vernon Township, where they lovingly raised their family.

Jean pursued higher education at the Universidad Veracruzana, earning his doctorate — an accomplishment of which he was very proud. He dedicated his professional life to caring for others as a telemetry technician, serving at Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center, and Chilton Medical Center. Through his work in healthcare, Jean touched many lives with his skill, compassion, and quiet strength.

A devout man of faith, Jean was a longtime parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, where he remained active and dedicated for many years.

Jean was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rose Jadotte; his loving daughters, Jennie Jadotte Kanonu (Aleke), Cassandre Jadotte Gomez (David), Camille Jadotte (Darly Pierre-Louis), and Raquelle Jadotte; and his cherished grandchildren, Mariah and Anulika. His brother, Jacques Etienne and his wife Marlene, His sister, Missoule Jadotte, his nephews; Edward Etienne, Jamar Etienne, Bradley Jadotte and his nieces; Jennifer Jadotte and Tatiana Petit Frere. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg, NJ 07419. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will follow at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum, 174 North Church Road, Hardyston, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Roman Catholic Church www.stjudehamburg.org

Funeral services are under the care of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon NJ 07462.