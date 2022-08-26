Jeanette DeVita, 88, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Born in New York, New York, to the late Florencio and Leanor (Colon) Maldonado, Mrs. DeVita grew up in Jersey City and then moved to Fair Lawn and Clifton and Garfield before moving to Sussex County in 1996.

She was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church for many years. She loved to write poetry and eventually started to create Christian rap music which she shared with many people through a part of the church’s ministry. She was known as “Granny Rap” to many who knew her and her love of sharing her songs with so many people.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Michael and a grandson, William M. Colon. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Smolinski and her husband Steve of Wantage, and Loren DeVita of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; her three sons, Michael DeVita and his wife Nancy of Shohola, Pennsylvania, Joseph DeVita of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, and Anthony DeVita and his wife Kathleen of Manahawkin; her sister, Donna Naso and her husband James of Stanhope; 27 grandchildren; and 48 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jeanette’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, New Jersey 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.