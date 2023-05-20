Jeanie Franklin passed away at her home unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. She was 61.

Jeanie was born on May 31, 1961, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Joseph and Vivian (Paruta) Canavan.

She owned and operated Valley Paint and Decorating in Bergen County with her husband before retiring five years ago.

Jeanie was a resident of Highland Lakes for the past 34 years and a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church.

Predeceased by her parents, Jeanie is survived by her beloved husband, Russell, of 34 years. She was the cherished mother of Michael of Highland Lakes and Daniel and his girlfriend, Melanie Ruhl, of Sussex; devoted grandma to Tanner; and loving sister of John Canavan of Lavallette and Bob Canavan of Suffern, N.Y.

A memorial Mass for Jeanie will be held on Monday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 185 Breakneck Road, Highland Lakes.

Cremation is private and under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj@gmail.com