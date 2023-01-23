Jeffrey A. Kemble of Leicester, Mass., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his residence. He was 52.

Born in Charleston, S.C., Jeff grew up in Sussex County and graduated from High Point Regional High School in 1988.

He attended Western Maryland University and had lived in Massachusetts for the past 30 years.

Jeff was an avid Yankees fan and was devoted to his family.

He had been employed as a systems administrator and project manager for AECOM in Pocasset, Mass.

Jeff is survived by his daughter, Isabella Kemble of Massachusetts; his son, Tyler Kemble of Massachusetts; his mother, Dora Hull and her husband Jeffrey of Sussex; his father, Lawrence Kemble of Ocala, Fla.; his sister, Alison Kemble and her children, Anthony and Maddox Abramo; and his brothers, Aaron Kemble of West Orange and Jesse Hull and Tucker Hull, both of Colorado.

A memorial services was held Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jeffrey’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

