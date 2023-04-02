Jeffrey D. Wilson of Montague passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y., after a long illness. He was 58.

Born in Ridgewood to James E. and Anne E. (Neighmond) Wilson, Jeff grew up in Ringwood and lived in Sussex County for the past 30 years.

He was employed at Home Depot in Matamoras, Pa., in various managerial positions.

Besides enjoying photography, especially wildlife and trains, Jeff had a keen interest in minerals and trains. He was a member of the North Jersey Mineralogical Society and the Sterling Hill Mining Museum, where one of his photographs was featured on the front cover of their magazine, the Sterling Hill News Magazine, and helped restore the trains at the mines when they had volunteer events.

Jeff is survived by his parents, James E. and Anne E. Wilson of Ringwood; his brother, Mark J. Wilson, his wife, Dawn, and their children, Alexander, Andrew and Avery of Douglasville, Pa.; his sister, Suzanne Puccio, her husband, Paul, and their children, Paul Jr., Kelly and Sophia of Ramsey; and many close friends.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

