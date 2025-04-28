Jeremy Krauss of Vernon passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. He was 33.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Jeremy was an avid Pokémon enthusiast and enjoyed competing in tournaments. He was a computer genius and loved gaming as well.

Jeremy took great pride in caring for his three cats, Louie, Mittens and Shadow.

Predeceased by his father, Abraham Krauss, Jeremy is survived by his devoted mother, Denise (Gorman) Krauss; his beloved sister, Christi Krauss; as well as many cousins.

A funeral was held Saturday, April 26 at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. Burial followed at Glenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com